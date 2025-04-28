Two Black Seattle police officers sue SPD, allege racist practices, culture

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Two rank-and-file Seattle police officers have filed civil suits against the department for alleged pervasive anti-Black racism.

The two officers, Corey Foy and Michael Griffin, filed their lawsuits against the Seattle Police Department (SPD) separately, but on the same day earlier this month, claiming they were harassed, humiliated, and retaliated against during their time there. The pair also claimed they were both denied opportunities to advance and move upward.

Examples of racist behavior towards Foy, Griffin

Foy shared an incident with DivestSPD, an activist and watchdog group monitoring SPD officer misconduct, where SPD Officer Andrew Marksallegedly said Foy looked like a “f****** thug” after he showed up to the precinct in workout clothes. The Office of Police Accountability investigated the incident, and subsequently recommended suspension for unprofessionalism.

Another officer, Cody Alidon, told Foy that he looked “shady” walking through the South Precinct parking lot in a hoodie, according to DivestSPD. When Foy asked him if it’s “because I’m Black,” Alidon laughed and drove off.

Griffin revealed he was a target of harassment when white SPD officers superimposed Griffin’s picture onto a photo of a Black suspect and hung it up next to Sergeant John Marion’s desk. This joke lasted weeks, with the officers later crossing out the suspect’s name and writing Griffin’s on it.

Additionally, Foy and Griffin alleged they would get in trouble for behavior white officers would rarely get reprimanded for, and that they were granted a lower priority for overtime. Griffin alleged he was passed over for a job on the hostage negotiation team. He was also denied an opportunity to be a field training officer, despite having more than 30 years of experience.

Foy and Griffin’s lawsuits are the newest among a series of complaints alleged against the SPD, with multiple officers, both current and former, alleging that former Chief Adrian Diaz fostered a culture of sexual harassment and retaliation. Meanwhile, Diaz filed a wrongful termination lawsuit, and seeks $10 million.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is hosting a press conference Monday at 11:30 a.m. to celebrate the hiring of new police officers who are in training and are part of a significant increase in police hiring in 2025. He will be joined by SPD Chief Barnes and other law enforcement and local leaders.

