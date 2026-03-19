Two arrested for burglary in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says two people were arrested on Tuesday morning for burglarizing a home in Port Angeles.

Deputies first got a call from a caretaker of a vacant home near West Pollow Road and South Bean Road, reporting that they saw someone inside on the home’s surveillance footage.

Port Angeles Police, Clallam County deputies and a K9 unit responded to the home and could see one suspect inside through a window.

After authorities gave commands to exit the house, a 43-year-old man and a 42-year-old man walked outside.

Both were arrested and booked into the Clallam County Jail, facing charges of residential burglary and malicious mischief, CCSO said.

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