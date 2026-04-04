Tumwater teen accused of selling vape products, narcotics out of car at high school

TUMWATER, Wash. — A teen has been arrested for allegedly selling vapes and narcotics out of his car to fellow students at Black Hills High School.

According to Tumwater police, the school resource officer (SRO) responded to the high school regarding allegations that there was a teen on campus who had drugs and a gun in his car.

The SRO determined that there was not a gun or drugs in the building.

However, after getting permission from the car’s owner, the SRO found a firearm, cash, vape products and narcotics during a search of the car in the parking lot, according to Tumwater police.

The Tumwater police department reiterated that no students or staff were threatened with a weapon, nor was one displayed on campus.

On Thursday, the teen was arrested and booked into a juvenile facilty for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Additional charges could be referred to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office when the investigation is complete.

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