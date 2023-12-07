Two arrested in Bellevue with car that was stolen twice in the same week

Two suspects were arrested in Bellevue Wednesday in a car that had been stolen twice in the same week, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

At about 2:45 p.m. Thursday, a Bellevue police officer noticed a suspicious car in the parking lot of a Home Depot. The KIA had a broken side window and a damaged ignition.

A Home Depot loss prevention officer told police that two people who had arrived in the KIA were being watched inside the store.

The police officer called for backup and the two people were detained as they left the store.

After contacting the owner of the KIA, police learned the car had been stolen after the owner had dropped off the car at a dealership in Auburn to make repairs after the car had been stolen and recovered in Puyallup last Saturday.

In a statement about the arrests, Bellevue Police Chief Wendell Shirley said, “I commend the officer in this case, whose intuition and persistence led to the recovery of this stolen vehicle and the arrest of those involved. Our close collaboration with retailers in Bellevue is pivotal to our effectiveness, and this is yet another testament to this partnership.”

