Two arrested after assaulting man who asked to pick up after their dog, Kent Police say

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department (KPD) says two people were arrested on Sunday afternoon after witnesses saw them dragging a man into an apartment.

At around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to an apartment building next to Kent Memorial Park after multiple 911 calls reporting a man was being assaulted.

Police learned the incident began after a 35-year-old man asked a 50-year-old man to pick up after his dog as it defecated in a public area, KPD said.

The 50-year-old man refused and told the other man to pick it up himself, according to police.

The 35-year-old man then watched which apartment the dog owner went into and informed the front office of the incident.

The dog owner then allegedly grabbed the other man, dragged him into an apartment, and began to punch and choke him, KPD said in a release.

A 48-year-old woman in the apartment allegedly took the victim’s phone, kicked him in the face, and put her foot over his mouth to prevent him from yelling.

Police say she then slammed the phone on the ground, hit it with a wrench, and poured water on it after it caught fire.

A responding officer heard muffled yelling from the apartment and found the suspect pinning the victim to the ground, KPD said.

The two suspects were arrested and booked into the King County Jail, facing charges of kidnapping, assault, and malicious mischief.

Officers also found two dogs locked inside a bathroom, which were then transferred to animal control.

