Two accused of defrauding, killing missing Mercer Island man arrested in California

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Two people were arrested Thursday in the murder of a Mercer Island man whose body was found in Grays Harbor County.

Curtis Engeland, 74, was last seen on Feb. 23 near his home on Mercer Island. His case was being investigated as a kidnapping.

His body was found in Cosmopolis, southeast of Aberdeen, on Monday.

Police said he had been stabbed in the neck.

Both suspects were found in southern California and taken into custody. They’re accused of defrauding and killing Engeland.

Mercer Island Police said updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

