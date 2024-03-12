Body of suspected kidnapped Mercer Island man found in Grays Harbor

The body of a missing Mercer Island man has been found in Cosmopolis, in Grays Harbor County.

Cosmopolis is just southeast of Aberdeen.

Curtis Engeland, 74, was last seen Feb. 23 around 6:30 a.m. near his home on Mercer Island.

Neighbors expressed their concern about the situation.

“I was very shocked,” Jessica Le, Engeland’s neighbor, said.

Laurie Goeken says she’s been Engeland’s neighbor for ten years and they very close. She says Engeland is an avid hiker and gardener.

“He brings over flowers, vegetables. He attends our family events,” Goeken said.

She tells KIRO 7 that from the beginning, she and neighbors felt something was truly off about the set of circumstances.

“In fact, it feels like a nightmare episode of CSI, right? Except it’s about somebody we care about so deeply. So, it is just very, very difficult to process and understand,” Goeken said.

According to the Mercer Island Police Departmnet, Engeland died of sharp force injury to the neck. His death is being ruled a homicide.









