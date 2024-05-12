Capitol Hill light rail station fight leaves a man dead

SEATTLE — A busy Capitol Hill station comes to a screeching halt Saturday afternoon after police say a 37-year-old man was stabbed several times on the platform.

“They hit this man until he fell down onto the rail.”

I spoke with a man who said he saw two people fighting with the victim, which quickly escalated.

“The first thing the man said was ‘I’ve been stabbed in the neck, I’m dying.’”

So traumatized by what had just happened he did not want to go on camera.

The witness described seeing blood everywhere and that’s when he stepped in to help.

“I went in my backpack and I got some baby wipes and I gave most of them and said put it on him and make him lay down.”

The witness told me that others hopped in to try and stop the bleeding as they waited for police.

“He slowly stopped moving around and his face… his face became white.”

Sadly, the 37-year-old man died of his injuries in the hospital.

The witness I spoke with told me it took anywhere from 10-15 minutes for the victim to be taken to the hospital. The witness added that in situations like this every second counts.

©2024 Cox Media Group