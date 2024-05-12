Troopers on scene of fatal motorcycle crash in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Officers are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle collision on the off-ramp from SR 167 to EB SR 512 in Puyallup.

According to Trooper John Dattilo, State Patrol Public Information Officer for Pierce and Thurston counties, the motorcycle rider has died.

Part of the ramp will be closed as troopers conduct their investigation.

