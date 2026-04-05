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Kitsap Co. Sheriff’s Office looking to identify person of interest in series of burglaries

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Kitsap person of interest
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SILVERDALE, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman wanted for questioning regarding a series of burglaries in Silverdale.

Deputies said she is a person of interest in the burglaries.

These burglaries occurred on April 1 at a Silverdale strip mall on Silverdale Way NW.

It’s unclear how many businesses were hit, and which ones were targeted.

If you have information, email KCSOTips@kitsap.gov and reference case number: K26-002381.

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