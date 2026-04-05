Kitsap Co. Sheriff’s Office looking to identify person of interest in series of burglaries

SILVERDALE, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman wanted for questioning regarding a series of burglaries in Silverdale.
Deputies said she is a person of interest in the burglaries.
These burglaries occurred on April 1 at a Silverdale strip mall on Silverdale Way NW.
It’s unclear how many businesses were hit, and which ones were targeted.
If you have information, email KCSOTips@kitsap.gov and reference case number: K26-002381.
Got Info?— Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) April 3, 2026
This woman is wanted for questioning as a person of interest in a series of burglaries at a Silverdale strip mall in the 10400 block of Silverdale Way NW on April 1st.
If you have information email KCSOTips@kitsap.gov
Reference Case Number: K26-002381 pic.twitter.com/MRpODYRnch
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