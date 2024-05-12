Fiery car crash kills two, Kent PD investigating

KENT, Wash. — Kent Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that ended in flames on Saturday night and took two lives.

At around 7:40 p.m. on May 11, officers responded to the 2400 block of 272nd Street regarding a single-vehicle crash. Multiple witnesses called 911 to report that a speeding car had struck a tree and was now on fire.

According to Kent PD, witnesses also said that they had attempted to rescue two people from the car but were unable to free them.

Once Kent PD and Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority Fire Fighters arrived they found the car, a white Sedan, completely engulfed in flames. Tragically, both occupants were already deceased.

The Kent Police Traffic Unit is now investigating the circumstances that led up to the collision, and the King County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause of death and identities of both people in the car.

Kent PD asks anyone with information or who witnessed the crash to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 253-852-2121 or leave tips at KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov or by phone to the tip line at 253-856-5808.

KENT POLICE TRAFFIC UNIT INVESTIGATING FATAL COLLISION KENT WA-May 12, 2024. On May 11, 2024, at 7:40 pm. Kent Patrol... Posted by Kent Police Department on Sunday, May 12, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group