New report names best elementary schools in Washington State

A new report from U.S. News and World Report named the best elementary schools in Washington State.

The ranking includes data from nearly 25,000 public elementary schools in all 50 states, and the District of Columbia.

The listed schools have high rates of students who score well in reading, math, and science while factoring in student-teacher ratios.

Data for ranking comes from the U.S. Department of Education website, which acquires its information directly from schools, school districts, or state departments of education.

This 2024 ranking is information related to the 2021-2022 school year, which could also include schools that Seattle Public Schools is considering closing as the district faces a budget deficit.

Here are the Best 50 Elementary Schools in Washington:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 59 Top Elementary Schools in Washington

©2024 Cox Media Group