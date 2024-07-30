Tulalip Tribe member pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Seattle

SEATTLE — A Tulalip Tribe member has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for shooting a friend in a garage on tribal lands.

Abdul Qasim Ray Zahir pleaded guilty on Monday at the U.S. District Court in Seattle.

According to Tessa M. Gorman, U.S. Attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Washington, Zahir’s friend was working on a car in a detached garage of his home on the Tulalip reservation when an argument began with Zahir’s cousin stemming from the noise the victim was making during the repair work.

As the victim approached Zahir’s cousin, Zahir fired three shots, killing the victim.

In the plea agreement’s terms, the press release said that Zahir can ask for no less than 10 years and prosecutors can request no more than 18 years in federal prison.

Zahir was already facing separate charges for robbery, illegal possession of a gun and possession of a stolen car.

Zahir agreed to plead guilty to existing state charges, and a state attorney will recommend a concurrent sentence with the federal sentence.

The presiding judge has scheduled sentencing for November 1, 2024.

