Tukwila PD: Stolen cars found together, 3 arrested thanks to Flock notice

TUKWILA, Wash. — Three people were arrested after Tukwila police found two separately stolen cars driving “in tandem” on Wednesday evening.

According to the Tukwila Police Department, at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Special Emphasis Unit (SEU) detectives began searching for a stolen vehicle after being alerted via a Flock notification.

While looking for that vehicle in its last known area, police received a report of another auto theft that had just happened.

SEU detectives found the vehicle they had originally been searching for — and the recently stolen car — driving together along Macadam Road S.

Police say they did not pursue, but shortly after, one of the cars hit an object and became disabled just north of Foster Park.

Three occupants jumped out of the car and ran off, but were ultimately found by police and arrested. One of the occupants had a broken arm from the crash, according to Redmond PD.

