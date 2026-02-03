Tukwila PD K9 finds suspect with warrant hiding in backyard

TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila police arrested a man with a felony warrant with the help of a K9 and a drone.

Over the weekend, an officer spotted the individual, who was known to police because of the warrant.

When the officer tried to make contact with him, he ran off.

K9 Raider was called in to track the suspect as another officer put a drone in the air.

The suspect was found hiding in a backyard nearby and taken into custody without incident.

According to Tukwila police, the suspect said he ingested fentanyl and needed medical treatment. This is often a tactic used by suspects to delay or avoid being booked into jail, since they need to be checked out and medically cleared by the hospital.

The suspect was escorted to the hospital by an officer, who waited until he was medically cleared and promptly booked him into jail.

©2026 Cox Media Group