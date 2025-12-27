Tukwila officials now seeing effects of flooding with dropping water levels

TUKWILA, Wash. — As water levels have receded in Tukwila’s Green and Duwamish Rivers, city officials are taking stock of flood damage.

In an update on social media, the city says portions of the trail system were significantly damaged and advises the public to stay off closed sections of trails.

The Foster City Golf Course has reopened with all but four holes available for play because of shoreline erosion and standing water.

Officials say they will continue to monitor flood damage as water levels continue to go down.

