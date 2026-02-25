Tukwila joins SeaTac in banning new ICE detention centers; Seattle considers similar measure

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Tukwila is banning the development of any new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention and correctional facilities.

The Tukwila City Council voted to approve the ban on Monday, The Seattle Times reported. Twenty-five people spoke out against new ICE facilities in Tukwila during the council’s public comment period.

ICE already has a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) office in Tukwila, but planned to expand into the Riverfront Technical Park, an 85,000-square-foot office building, according to WIRED. Riverfront Technical Park is owned by Sabey Corporation, which also owns the DHS building located on Tukwila International Boulevard.

The location has yet to be finalized as a new ICE center, but a “For Lease” sign remains posted on the property. The building is near the King County International Airport, where ICE operates its deportation flights from Washington.

The Seattle Times noted the measure prevents rezones and permits for detention facilities, but that lease agreements for private properties are not regulated by the city and don’t require council approval.

An ICE spokesperson did not confirm the agency’s plans with The Seattle Times and did not respond to another request for comment.

City of Seattle considers similar legislation on ICE facilities

The City of Seattle is considering a similar measure that would prohibit new detention centers within its city limits.

The legislation would put a yearlong pause on any “major” addition of a public or private jail or detention facility, according to The Seattle Times.

Discussions arose after a December post on the U.S. General Services Administration’s website asked for feedback on a potential new immigration detention facility in Seattle.

“A new detention center is not in line with the values we uphold as a welcoming city,” Seattle City Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck said in an interview, according to The Seattle Times.

SeaTac passes measure to bar new detention centers, limit FLOCK cameras

Meanwhile, the City of SeaTac passed its moratorium earlier this month. The SeaTac City Council passed legislation that bars the federal government from creating or expanding existing detention centers in the city, The SeaTac Blog reported.

While SeaTac already has one detention center, city leaders voiced safety concerns about another facility.

“It is highly likely an expansion of [federal detention facilities in SeaTac] would be incompatible with the safety needs of our community,” SeaTac City Manager Jonathan Young said to the council, according to The SeaTac Blog.

The SeaTac City Council also discussed its use of Flock cameras and decided to limit them until Senate Bill 6002 is decided on.

Contributing: Jillian Raftery, KIRO Newsradio; Frank Sumrall and Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

©2026 Cox Media Group