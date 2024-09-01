Tuesday marks first commute on new Lynnwood light rail: what to expect

SNOHOMISH COUNTY - — On Friday, Sound Transit opened the first light rail connection in Snohomish County. Tuesday will mark the first official work commute for many who plan to ride it regularly.

Here’s what riders need to know:

The new Lynnwood link light rail has four stops

· Lynnwood City Center

· Mountlake Terrace Station

· Shoreline South/148th Station

· Shoreline North/185th Station





Projected travel times

Lynnwood to Westlake (downtown Seattle): 28 minutes

Shoreline South/148th to University of Washington: 11 minutes

Mountlake Terrace to SeaTac: 56 minutes

Mountlake Terrace to Northgate: 10 minutes

You can check out other travel times using Sound Transit’s Trip Planner.





Prices

The Lynnwood Link opening created a big shift in light rail fares, going from a structure based on distance traveled to a flat fare per ride. This will mean Link riders with an ORCA card will no longer need to “tap off” at the end of their ride.

One-way adult fares are $3

Youth ride free

Orca card is the easiest way to pay for a ride





Parking:

Lynnwood City Transit Center: garage has 1,670 parking spaces.

Mountlake Terrace: There are 206 parking spaces, including 7 ADA spaces available in a surface parking lot. Community Transit’s parking garage, operated by WSDOT, holds an additional 668 cars.

Shoreline: each station has 500 parking spots.

Parking is free at all locations.

