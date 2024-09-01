Tuesday marks first commute on new Lynnwood light rail: what to expect

SNOHOMISH COUNTY - — On Friday, Sound Transit opened the first light rail connection in Snohomish County. Tuesday will mark the first official work commute for many who plan to ride it regularly.
Here’s what riders need to know:
The new Lynnwood link light rail has four stops
· Lynnwood City Center
· Mountlake Terrace Station
· Shoreline South/148th Station
· Shoreline North/185th Station
Projected travel times
Lynnwood to Westlake (downtown Seattle): 28 minutes
Shoreline South/148th to University of Washington: 11 minutes
Mountlake Terrace to SeaTac: 56 minutes
Mountlake Terrace to Northgate: 10 minutes
You can check out other travel times using Sound Transit’s Trip Planner.
Prices
The Lynnwood Link opening created a big shift in light rail fares, going from a structure based on distance traveled to a flat fare per ride. This will mean Link riders with an ORCA card will no longer need to “tap off” at the end of their ride.
One-way adult fares are $3
Youth ride free
Orca card is the easiest way to pay for a ride
Parking:
Lynnwood City Transit Center: garage has 1,670 parking spaces.
Mountlake Terrace: There are 206 parking spaces, including 7 ADA spaces available in a surface parking lot. Community Transit’s parking garage, operated by WSDOT, holds an additional 668 cars.
Shoreline: each station has 500 parking spots.
Parking is free at all locations.
©2024 Cox Media Group