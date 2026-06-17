Tucannon Fire in Columbia County burns around 9,500 acres

DAYTON, Wash. — Firefighters from all over the state are heading to Columbia County to help fight a fire burning near Dayton.

The Tucannon Fire started around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Southeast Washington Interagency Management Team.

At last check has burned around 9,500 acres and is 0% contained.

The fire is burning near the intersection of Highway 12 and Tucannon Road.

A few outbuildings have been destroyed, but no homes have burned.

No injuries have been reporter and there are no closures or evacuations at this time.

According to the incident commander, winds on Tuesday caused the fire to grow quickly.

“We just sent 4 of our wildland firefighters to join one of the 5 strike teams, 3 hand crews and air resources to Columbia County, San Juan Island Fire & Rescue shared Wednesday morning.

Central Kitsap Fire sent one of its captains and two of its firefighters to help.

South Whatcom Fire Authority also deployed some of its crews to offer help.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

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