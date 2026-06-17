Boy arrested for vehicular assault, DUI after crash along SR 16 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — One boy was arrested for DUI and vehicular assault Tuesday night after crashing into a barrier on State Route 16 in Tacoma.

According to a release sent out by the Washington State Patrol (WSP) overnight, the driver is under the age of 18, but WSP could not specify exactly how old he was.

The report states that he was speeding west along SR 16 and tried to exit on South Orchard Street, but failed to negotiate the curve and carried on through a grassy median before hitting a barrier on the right shoulder.

Two passengers were in the car at the time of the crash. One passenger, another boy under the age of 18, was injured and taken to Tacoma General Hospital alongside the injured driver. The second passenger, a 19-year-old man from Tacoma, was not hurt.

The vehicle caught fire after impact, but was extinguished by the Tacoma Fire Department, according to Trooper Kameron Watts.

The roadway was blocked for almost four hours.

©2026 Cox Media Group