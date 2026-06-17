One person rushed to hospital after ‘explosions’ heard at Everett warehouse

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett Fire is on scene of a fire at a commercial building on Chestnut Street.

The department says the first calls that came in were from people saying they heard explosions coming from the building.

One person has been taken to the hospital with injuries. No word on how serious their condition may be.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

KIRO 7 News has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

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