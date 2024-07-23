Local

Police video shows truck rollover in Bellevue

By KIRO 7 News Staff
By KIRO 7 News Staff

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A truck completely lost control and rolled over, crashing onto the side of a road in Bellevue Tuesday morning.

At approximately 7:38 a.m., the driver lost control of his truck while trying to stop at the intersection of Main Street and 112th Avenue Northeast.

Luckily, despite the scary video, nobody was hurt.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read