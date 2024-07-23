Police video shows truck rollover in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A truck completely lost control and rolled over, crashing onto the side of a road in Bellevue Tuesday morning.

At approximately 7:38 a.m., the driver lost control of his truck while trying to stop at the intersection of Main Street and 112th Avenue Northeast.

Luckily, despite the scary video, nobody was hurt.

The crash looks pretty scary. But the good news: No one was hurt. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mOpnTVgGbI — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) July 23, 2024

