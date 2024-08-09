Local

Truck driver suspected of DUI crashes into tree, spilling lumber across I-5 in Olympia

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Image 1 of 3

Truck driver suspected of DUI crashes into tree, spilling lumber across I-5 in Olympia

By KIRO 7 News Staff

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A flatbed truck carrying lumber drove off Interstate 5 southbound in Olympia on Friday, crashing into a tree and causing delays on the highway.

According to Trooper John Dattilo with the Washington State Patrol, the driver had only minor injuries and was arrested under suspicion of DUI.

The collision happened around 9:30 a.m., near Pacific Avenue Southeast.

WSDOT Tacoma told travelers to expect heavy traffic congestion and delays, with backups lasting eight miles due to the righthand lane closure.

As of around 11:15 a.m., a tow truck had arrived to clear up the mess.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read