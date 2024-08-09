Truck driver suspected of DUI crashes into tree, spilling lumber across I-5 in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A flatbed truck carrying lumber drove off Interstate 5 southbound in Olympia on Friday, crashing into a tree and causing delays on the highway.

According to Trooper John Dattilo with the Washington State Patrol, the driver had only minor injuries and was arrested under suspicion of DUI.

Troopers are on scene with a truck collision SB I5 just north of exit 105. A flatbed truck hauling lumber left the road and struck a tree. The driver has been arrested for DUI and sustained minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/1iWtc6JB6v — Trooper John Dattilo (@wspd1pio) August 9, 2024

The collision happened around 9:30 a.m., near Pacific Avenue Southeast.

WSDOT Tacoma told travelers to expect heavy traffic congestion and delays, with backups lasting eight miles due to the righthand lane closure.

As of around 11:15 a.m., a tow truck had arrived to clear up the mess.

Crews are still on the scene. Traffic backups stretch for 8 miles. pic.twitter.com/3FaiscdLA4 — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) August 9, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group