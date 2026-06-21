Man killed in Puyallup crash involving semi-truck

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police are investigating a crash involving a semi-truck and a 25-year-old pedestrian.

Around 3:10 a.m., police responded to the crash on North Levee Road, in an area with several distribution centers.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash, but the 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Puyallup police said the driver of the semi truck was cooperative. That driver was questioned and released at the scene, police said.

Washington State Patrol Commercial Vehicle Enforcement also responded because a “commercial vehicle” was involved.

If you have any information on the crash, contact the Puyallup Police Department at 253-770-3343 or email tips@puyallupwa.gov.

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