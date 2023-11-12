Troopers investigating wrong-way crash that injured 3 in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Troopers are investigating a wrong-way crash that happened in Marysville Friday night near the interchange of State Route 9 US 2.

The Washington State Patrol said around 5:30 pm., a 35-year-old man in a Jeep was traveling northbound on SR 9 at milepost 8.

A 17-year-old man, with an 18-year-old passenger, was driving a Chevy Silverado southbound on SR 9 at milepost 8.

The Jeep crossed the center line into the southbound lanes and hit the Chevy.

The Jeep came to rest sideways blocking the southbound lanes. The Chevy came to rest on the shoulder.

All three people involved were injured.

Why the 35-year-old man crossed the center line is being investigated but officials say they believe alcohol was involved.

