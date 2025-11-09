Troopers arrest drivers in injury crashes on local freeways

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a pair of injury accidents on local freeways early Sunday morning.

In one, a driver suspected of being impaired flipped his pickup truck upside down on I-405 near Southcenter and landed in some bushes.

The other crash blocked traffic for several hours on northbound I-5, about two miles west of Dupont.

In the first crash, troopers say a man in a gold Ford 4×4 pickup was headed southbound on I-405, just north of I-5.

The driver told police he swerved his truck to avoid a car in front of him.

That resulted in a rollover crash.

His truck ended upside down, in some brush alongside the right shoulder of the freeway.

The driver was injured in the crash, but troopers say those injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

After an initial investigation, state troopers say they believe suspected the driver was impaired and took him into custody.

The road was not blocked.

No other vehicles were involved in that crash.

The state patrol impounded his truck.

A separate, two-vehicle crash on northbound I-5 near the Nisqually Wildlife Refuge blocked two lanes of traffic for several hours early Sunday morning.

That crash took place around 2:15 a.m., at Milepost 116, about two miles east of Dupont.

Investigators say two cars were in the 3rd lane headed north, when one rear-ended the other.

The car the struck the car from behind, a Honda Accord, ended up in a ditch next to the left shoulder.

The other car, a Nissan Rogue, landed in the right-shoulder ditch.

Two men in their 20’s from Hawaii were in the Rogue.

Medics transported one of them to Madigan Hospital for serious injuries.

The other man was not hurt.

Both were wearing seat belts.

Police say a 36-year-old woman from Everett caused the crash.

Troopers suspect her of being impaired.

They arrested her on possible charges of DUI and vehicular assault.

The collision resulted in the closure of two right lanes of northbound I-5 until around 9 a.m., as the state patrol conducted its investigation.

The Washington State Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control, as troopers processed evidence from the crash scene.

