Tree Top launches online store with giveaways, free shipping

SELAH, Wash. — On Monday, Tree Top, a leading producer of apple sauces and juices announced the launch of an online retail store.

The online store is a way for Tree Top to connect with even more people by selling directly to customers online.

The online store is a compliment to their current in-store offerings.

“Our online store is designed to provide a user-friendly online shopping experience, providing another way for consumers to buy their favorite Tree Top products and maybe even find new flavors they haven’t seen in stores yet,” said Brad Olsen, vice president of marketing, Tree Top.

To kick off their launch, Tree Top will be hosting “15 Days of Giveaways” on social media from Nov. 19 through Dec. 2, 2024.

More information can be found on the Tree Top website.

