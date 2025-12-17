Tree crashes into a Tacoma home, knocks out power lines

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Fire Department says it’s received at least 10 calls Wednesday morning about downed powerlines after strong winds blew through our region overnight.

Just before 2 a.m. the department says a large cedar tree fell into a home on East 82nd Street.

The tree took out the nearby powerlines and the gas meter to the house.

Firefighters shut off the power to the house and kept people away from it until Puget Sound Energy could fix it.

Strong winds knocked out power for at least 300,000 customers across Washington between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

