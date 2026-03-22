Travel trailer fire in Marysville sends woman to hospital

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

An early-morning fire damaged a travel trailer in Marysville on Friday, sending a woman in her 60s to the hospital.

The Marysville Fire District was called to the 16000 block of West Lake Goodwin Road around 4:20 a.m. Friday, where crews found the trailer burning. Firefighters located the woman inside.

She was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center.

Her condition is unknown.

Cause of Marysville fire under investigation

Crews kept the fire from spreading beyond the RV. The cause is under investigation.

“Recreational vehicles should undergo regular safety checks to make sure that all systems are working correctly,” the fire district said in a social media post. “Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms should be tested monthly to ensure early warning in an emergency.”

Officials advise having a fire extinguisher that is easily accessible, at least two escape routes, and keeping exits clear at all times.

“Fires can spread quickly in small spaces,” the post stated.

For more information on fire safety, click here.

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

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