Travel alert: Lane reductions on I-5 at Nisqually River Bridge, cracks discovered

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will be reducing lanes on northbound Interstate 5 (I-5) at the Nisqually River Bridge to fix cracks found on the bridge.

The cracks were discovered under the bridge deck during a routine inspection.

WSDOT recommends that those traveling between Lacey and Tacoma travel before or after the scheduled work.

The work is scheduled to take place Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28 from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.

During this time travelers should expect some delays as northbound lanes will be reduced from three to two lanes.

Due to the size of the vehicles used in bridge work and the risk of working over water, the lane reduction and scheduled time allow crews to work safely during daylight.





