Trash strike may end soon in Washington

WASHINGTON — A weeks-long strike of Republic Services workers in Thurston County may soon come to an end as trash collection resumes in King and Snohomish County.

A representative for Teamsters Local 252, representing Republic Services workers in Thurston County, says members will vote on an agreement on Tuesday night.

While neither side would reveal details, the Local 252 representative said it was “a step in the right direction” from offers employees called “insult.”

Members had been urging for wages that are in line with other trash companies, healthcare, and retirement benefits. Republic Services said the offer was “fair and maintains our competitiveness in the market” in a statement to KIRO 7.

“I understand where the union is going with it,” said Rick Sannes, a Republic Services customer, “They deserve to have a fair, living wage and collective bargaining is part of the drill to get that. I support that but it is inconvenient for people.”

Republic Services was required to set up drop off sites in some communities after a second trash day was missed.

“It feels good,” said Joe, a Republic Services employee, “We were back yesterday and after being off for two weeks it was a little rough.”

The company says it will collect regular household trash that has accumulated since the strike began on July 9th, though those pickups are not for large items.

“Lots of full cans, lots of extras,” Joe said. “People are definitely taking advantage of that extra pickup, people are putting all their stuff out there but that’s what we’re here for, to pick up the mess.”

Teamsters Local 25 in Boston was the first to strike. Washington’s return to work occurs as that unit has yet to reach a deal and court hearings are starting to be part of the negotiation.

In many cities, like Bellevue, Renton, and Lake Forest Park, municipal contracts with Republic Services stipulates account credits must be given for collection that did not occur during the disruption. People living outside of those areas can file a complaint with the Washington Utility and Transportation Commission to try and get credits to their account:

Call 888-333-9882 (Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m.)

Email consumer@utc.wa.gov

Or submit a complaint online: File a Complaint

The strike had began in Lacey, with picket lines expanding into Snohomish and King Counties. Workers their either joined in solidarity or expressed their right to not cross a picket line, disrupting trash collection in those larger communities.

“As long as they’re reaching deals it’s good for all of us when our contracts come up,” Joe said.

©2025 Cox Media Group