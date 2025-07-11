Republic trash collector strike: When will it end and what can you do?

WASHINGTON — It’s the second day of a trash collector strike against Republic Services, resulting in missed trash pickup in many King and Snohomish County communities.

With the next negotiating session scheduled for July 30, residents will have to bear through additional days of uncollected trash until an agreement is reached.

“We’re trying to get Republic to come back to the negotiating table,” said Eddie Coleman, a Local 252 member and employee of Republic Services who works at the Lacey facility where the strike began.

Coleman and 11 of his coworkers joined four other regions in striking, as negotiations with Republic Services came to a standstill.

While Republic Services doesn’t offer curbside trash pickup in Thurston County, workers in King and Snohomish Counties joined them in solidarity.

Local 252 has been negotiating for 16 months.

“What they’re offering us is basically an insult,” Will Zekus said.

Matt McQuaid, part of the Teamsters national communication team, says workers in Thurston County make 13% less than competing trash companies.

Workers are also seeking a retirement plan and healthcare benefits in an industry where they are frequently exposed to pathogens.

With little end in sight, the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (WUTC) says people won’t have many options until their second trash day is missed.

After missing one trash day, the company must pick up double the trash during the next collection day free of charge.

If Republic Services is unable to pick up on the next collection day, they must offer alternative pick-up locations, centralized drop-off locations, or give refunds to customers.

Jurisdictions that have contracts with the trash provider for pick up, may be able to fine the company if their contract allows.

‘’We understand our residents’ concerns and frustrations. The city is communicating with Republic Services to find ways to support Renton residents during this stoppage," said Martin Pastucha, the Public Works Administrator for the City of Renton. “If the strike continues, the city will work with Republic Services to establish modified collection schedules or to set up drop-off locations for garbage, recycling, and organics throughout the impacted areas.”

In cities like Lynnwood, where two trash companies operate, the WUTC is the jurisdiction in the city.

The city utility service says it would have the power to fine the company if those agreements are not met.

The company had no immediate response when asked about any options they were considering if no agreement is reached.

WUTC recommends that unhappy customers contact Republic Services Management.

If customers are still not satisfied, they can file a complaint against the company on the WUTC website.

