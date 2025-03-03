Transit-focused housing project breaks ground in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — On Friday, Sound Transit announced that BRIDGE Housing has started a transit-oriented construction project in Bellevue.

The housing project is expected to bring hundreds of affordable homes near the Spring District Link light rail station that opened in April 2024.

The project will have two multi-story buildings designed as a transit-oriented community.

The Spring District project will include 355 bedrooms, from studios to three-bedroom homes. Of these, 60% will be affordable housing and 40 units will be specifically for people with disabilities.

“This site is a testament to creativity, flexibility, and commitment to a vision,” said King County Councilmember and Sound Transit Board Vice Chair Claudia Balducci. “Thanks to the commitment from all the partners, we were able to site a necessary piece of maintenance infrastructure while still following through on our vision of the Spring District as a vibrant transit-oriented neighborhood. I’m thrilled that this new affordable housing will bring people of all backgrounds and incomes together to enjoy both everything the Spring District has to offer and access to opportunity across our region through quick and convenient transit on light rail.”

Sound Transit said the project received a grant and financing from Amazon’s Housing Equity Fund as well as public funds.

The project is expected to be completed in 2026. For more information on Transit-oriented developments click here.

