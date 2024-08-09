Transit bus crashes head-on into car on I-90

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Luckily, fire crews are reporting only minor injuries from a head-on collision between a transit bus and a wrong-way car on Interstate 90 in Bellevue.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), a bus was exiting I-90 eastbound at the HOV off-ramp to Bellevue Way Southeast when it hit a car driving the wrong way.

State patrol, Incident Response, and the Bellevue Fire Department responded to the collision, with fire crews reporting that while only minor injuries were reported, traffic may be slowed.

WSDOT asked drivers to avoid the exit ramp by seeking alternate routes.

Fire crews are on scene at the ramp from eastbound 90 to Bellevue Way SE for a collision between a transit bus and a vehicle driving the wrong way. Minor injuries. Traffic may be slowed a bit. pic.twitter.com/TvQv7bdNIt — Bellevue Fire Dept (@BvueFD) August 9, 2024





