Transit agencies prepare to meet demands during Revive I-5 closures

SEATTLE — The Revive I-5 project is set to start back up this weekend, bringing major closures and expected traffic delays for drivers. Transportation leaders say lessons learned from last year’s work are shaping how agencies prepare to move people through the region with fewer disruptions.

“What we saw in 2025 with closures was the public adjust their travel times, learn to use and fully utilize the express lanes, which will remain open in the northbound direction as we do work in the northbound, and travelers adjust their modes [of transportation],” Washington State Secretary of Transportation Julie Meredith said.

Those shifts led to an increase in public transit use. Sound Transit reported that during last July’s 30-day closure, overall ridership on the light rail increased by 11 percent, with weekend ridership jumping by 26 percent. Transit leaders expect similar demand as construction resumes.

Local agencies say they are ready.

“We’ve been investing in stronger transit to ensure that people can get where they need to go even during major construction projects, like the 24/7 bus only lanes that were recently incorporated onto Aurora Avenue North,” SDOT interim director Angela Brady said. “We’ve expanded bus priority on Rainier Avenue and Route 40.”

To prepare for this next stage of construction, King County Metro plans to add up to 17 buses on key routes each weekday and 12 additional buses on weekends. The service plan is designed to remain flexible, with buses on standby to meet higher-than-expected demand.

These transit options will be especially important during large regional events, including the FIFA World Cup matches scheduled for June. To accommodate travel during the games, the Washington State Department of Transportation will temporarily pause work on the Ship Canal Bridge. Work zones will be reinstalled once the games conclude in July.

Transportation officials acknowledge that travel may be challenging at times, but emphasize that alternatives are available. They encourage drivers and commuters to consider transit options, noting that the region remains accessible despite the construction.

©2026 Cox Media Group