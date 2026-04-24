Traffic wrap-up: Closures on two busy corridors, extra congestion expected

Start planning to spend some extra time on the roads this weekend, as construction projects may slow you down. There will be closures on two busy corridors, so travelers should prepare for increased congestion.

Eastbound SR 18 closure

Work for an extended weekend closure has already started on eastbound SR 18. All eastbound lanes are closed between Issaquah-Hobart Road and I-90.

At least one eastbound lane is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, with additional work continuing in the eastbound lane.

This is so crews can reinstall guardrail, curbing, and stormwater drains through Thursday, April 30. This is all part of the I-90 - SR 18 Interchange Improvements project.

Southbound I-405 closure

In Renton, crews will close southbound I-405 between SR 169 and SR 167 beginning as early as 11:59 p.m. on Friday and reopen it by 4 a.m. Monday. Travelers can follow a signed detour route.

During the closure, crews will install drainage, replace concrete pavement panels, and pave the roadway as part of the ongoing widening and toll lanes project.

The following ramps will also be closed:

SR 169/SR 900 on-ramp to southbound I-405

Southbound I-405 off-ramp to SR 515/Talbot Road South (Exit 3)

Southbound I-405 off-ramp to southbound SR 167/Auburn/Rainier Avenue South (Exit 2)

Southbound I-405 HOV ramp to SR 167

The southbound I-405 off-ramp to SR 169/SR 900 (Exit 4) will remain open.

Southbound 167 Lane Reduction

In Puyallup, construction of the future state route 167 will require several weekends where only one of two lanes on southbound SR 167 will be open.

Starting Friday at 9 p.m., one lane of southbound 167 will close around the clock, from Milwaukee Avenue East to North Meridian Avenue. One lane will stay open throughout the weekend, with everything opening back up by 5 a.m. Monday morning. Similar closures are expected for the next two weekends.

SR 520 Closure

Seattle-area travelers who use State Route 520 will need to prepare for two nightly closures of the bridge between Montlake Boulevard and I-5.

SR 520 will close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday morning. It will close again at 11 p.m. on Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Crews will use the closure to relocate utilities across the bridge, as well as perform other general maintenance of the roadway.

During this time, all westbound SR 520 traffic coming across Lake Washington will need to exit at either Lake Washington Boulevard or Montlake Boulevard. Traffic from I-5 wanting to access eastbound SR 520 must use alternate routes.

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