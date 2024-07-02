Traffic blocked on northbound I-5 in Marysville for car fire

A car fire blocked traffic along northbound Interstate 5 in Marysville on Monday afternoon.

Just after 5 p.m., firefighters were working to extinguish the blaze near Northeast 116th Street.

Just the left lane is open to traffic as firefighters work.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

The 2 right lanes on northbound I-5 at NE 116th St in #Marysville are blocked for a vehicle fire.



State Patrol and Fire are at the scene. Expect delays in the area. https://t.co/SplLwAhwLk pic.twitter.com/hauzgTUh1f — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 2, 2024

