Traffic blocked on northbound I-5 in Marysville for car fire

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
A car fire blocked traffic along northbound Interstate 5 in Marysville on Monday afternoon.

Just after 5 p.m., firefighters were working to extinguish the blaze near Northeast 116th Street.

Just the left lane is open to traffic as firefighters work.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

