Traffic Alert: I-405 closures in Bothell, Renton this weekend

RENTON, BOTHELL, Wash. — Northbound Interstate 405 in Bothell and southbound I-405 in Renton will be fully closed this weekend, starting Friday night.

In Bothell, Washington State Department of Transportation contractors will be doing paving work.

In Renton, crews will replace pavement panels and install drainage.

The work may be rescheduled if it rains.

Though detours will be available, the routes can’t handle the normal traffic volumes on I-405. WSDOT officials say drivers should travel during off-peak hours or avoid the interstate.

Northbound I-405 in Bothell closure details

Northbound I-405 will be closed from State Route 522 to SR 527 from 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, to 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23. >>See the detour map.

>>Northbound I-405 on- and off-ramp closures:

• Eastbound and westbound SR 522 on-ramps to northbound I-405.

• Northeast 195th Street/Beardslee Boulevard on- and off-ramps.

• SR 527 off-ramp (Exit 26).

Southbound I-405 in Renton closure details

Southbound I-405 will be closed from Sunset Boulevard Northeast (Exit 5) to SR 167 from 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, to 4 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23. >>See the detour map.

>>Southbound I-405 on and off-ramp closures:

• Sunset Boulevard Northeast on-ramp to southbound I-405.

• Southport Drive on-ramp to northbound I-405.

• SR 900/SR 169 on- and off-ramps (Exit 4).

• Talbot Road South on and off-ramps (Exit 3).

• SR 167 off-ramp (Exit 2).

