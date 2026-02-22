Trader Joe’s pulls frozen chicken fried rice due to glass contamination

NATIONAL — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says that 3.4 million pounds of frozen chicken fried rice need to be recalled from various Trader Joe’s locations.

The fried rice product is produced by Ajinomoto Foods North America, based in Portland, Ore.

The agency posted an online notice on its website after Ajinomoto notified it that four people reported finding glass in their food.

The 20-ounce boxes of TRADER JOE’S Chicken Fried Rice with stir-fried rice, vegetables, seasoned dark chicken meat, and eggs were recalled.

The 1.53-kilogram packages of Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken with Fried Rice were recalled, mostly from stores in Canada.

Both packages have a “BEST BY” date of Sept. 9 through Nov. 12.

The recall applies to the 20-ounce packages produced between Sept. 8, 2025, and Nov. 17, 2025.

No injuries have been reported in connection with this recall.

The USDA says that if you have either of these products, do not eat it and throw it away.

