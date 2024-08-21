Toxic algae advisory for Lake Lawrence in Yelm, possible carcinogen

YELM, Wash. — On Monday, Thurston County Health and Social Services announced that a toxic algae bloom had been found in the waters of Lake Lawrence in Yelm.

Lab results taken on August 14 found microcystin toxin levels at 10 micrograms per liter, which is .2 micrograms above the state limit.

According to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services, microcystins are liver toxins and potential carcinogens that could affect people, livestock, and pets who drink the contaminated water.

Warning signs will be placed around the lake where the samples were taken and will be tested weekly.

Water will be tested until samples come back below the state limit for two consecutive weeks.

The following precautions are provided:

Do not drink the lake water.

Avoid contact with water containing algae.

Avoid swimming, wading, windsurfing, and water-skiing in waterbodies where algae blooms are present.

Keep pets and livestock away from where algae blooms are present.

Do not eat fish that come from the lake during an algae bloom.

Avoid areas of scum when boating.

For more information about toxic algae blooms and health risks, visit: www.thurstoncountywa.gov/outdoor-water-recreation

