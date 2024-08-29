Toxic algae advisory issued for Palmer Lake in Key Peninsula

KEY PENINSULA - — Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department is urging people and their pets to stay out of Palmer Lake in Key Peninsula.

The department says it sampled the lake on August 26 and found unsafe levels of toxic algae.

Toxic algae, also known as cyanobacteria, occurs naturally in lakes. It can produce toxins that make people, pets, and animals sick.

The health department will inspect the lake again next week.

If the bloom is gone, the advisory will remain in place for an additional two weeks out of an abundance of caution.

How can you spot toxic algae?

According to Tacoma-Pierce County Health, toxic algae can form a scum layer and look like green pea soup. It can also look streaky, be dispersed in the water column, or form clumps. Algae can have different colors, most often green but also brown, red, and blueish.

What are the symptoms?

The health department urges you to see a doctor if you may have been in water with toxic algae and have any of these symptoms:

Muscle weakness

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Nausea

How can toxic algae affect my pets?

Pets have small bodies and are more likely to ingest larger amounts of toxic algae. They may drink water with toxic algae and lick their fur. According to the health department, you should take your pet to the vet when it shows any of these symptoms:

Lethargy

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Convulsions

Difficulty breathing

General weakness

