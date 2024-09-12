Tow truck driver seriously injured in hit-and-run on SR 18, suspect arrested

A tow truck operator was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident on westbound State Route 18 near Weyerhaeuser Way on the evening of September 10, according to the Washington State Patrol.

At approximately 8:20 p.m., 911 calls reported that a vehicle had struck the tow truck driver while loading a vehicle on the shoulder of the highway.

Witnesses noted that the vehicle, a 2019 Hyundai Sonata, had been drifting between lanes before veering onto the shoulder and striking the operator standing outside the tow truck.

After the collision, the driver ran away.

Washington State Patrol air support, already in the area, tracked the suspect and guided troopers to their location.

John A. Hooven, 58, of Federal Way, was arrested for suspected DUI, hit-and-run, and vehicular assault.

The tow truck operator sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities are looking for additional witnesses to the collision or those who may have seen the vehicle beforehand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brody Ford at the Washington State Patrol via email at Brody.Ford@wsp.wa.gov.

The investigation is ongoing.

