Torrent suspended for two games after illegal hit on Sirens’ player

SEATTLE — Seattle Torrent defender, Aneta Tejralová, has been suspended for two games after an open ice hit on New York Sirens’ forward Sarah Fillier.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) announced the suspension on Wednesday after a review of the incident.

PWHL labeled the check as high, forceful and predatory as the hit was mostly to Fillier’s head.

The hit happened during the first period on Sunday during a game against the Torrent and Siren in Dallas.

Fillier had checked Tejralová earlier in the period.

Tejralová’s high check is believed to be a retaliatory move against Fillier.

This marks the first major penalty for Tejralová in her career in the PWHL.

The Torrent’s next match-up will be against the Toronto Sceptres in Hamilton, Ontario, on Jan. 3.

©2025 Cox Media Group