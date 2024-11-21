Local

Tornado Warning issued for Northwestern Pacific County until 4:30 p.m.

By Clarissa Cowley, KIRO 7 News
WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Portland issued a Tornado Warning for Northwestern Pacific County in southwestern Washington.

According to the National Weather Service in Portland, Northwestern Pacific County is currently under a Tornado Warning until 4:30 p.m.

As of 4:07 p.m., the Doppler radar continued to indicate a storm capable of producing a waterspout that may become tornadic on land, according to NWS Portland.

The storm was located just offshore 7 miles southwest of Tokeland, moving northeast at 25 mph, according to NWS Portland.

This storm has a history of producing waterspouts, according to NWS Portland.

Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles.




