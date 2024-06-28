Top-ranked LPGA player withdraws from tournament after dog bite in Seattle

SEATTLE — Nelly Korda, the top-ranked Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) player, recently suffered a dog bite in Seattle, which has led her to withdraw from the upcoming Ladies European Tour tournament in London.

In an Instagram post, Korda explained that she needs time for treatment and recovery.

“I regret to announce that I must withdraw from next week’s Ladies European Tour tournament in London,” Korda wrote. “I was bitten by a dog and need time to receive treatment and recover fully.”

Last week, she struggled at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Sahaleee, missing the cut for the third consecutive time.

Korda was scheduled to compete next week in the LET’s Aramco Team Series event at the Centurion Club in London, according to Golfweek. She won that tournament last year by four strokes.

The Amundi Evian Championship in France is the next major tournament on the LPGA schedule.

Korda has six LPGA wins this season and plans to play in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris in early August.

