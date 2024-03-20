Top dogs: Which breed was Seattle’s favorite last year?

SEATTLE — The American Kennel Club has released its list of top dog breeds in Seattle for 2023.

The golden retriever once again took the number 1 spot in Seattle, as well as in Pittsburgh, PA.

“Seattleites march to the beat of their own drum,” said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. “While many cities have the French Bulldog as their most popular breed, Seattle has remained devoted to the Golden Retriever. Not only is the breed loveable and loyal, goldens are very smart, eager to please, and trustworthy companions.”

Following a national trend, Seattleites are also fond of “wiener dogs,” or dachshunds, which moved up from number 11 in 2022 to number 9 in 2023.

Seattle’s top 5 breeds for 2023:

1. Golden retriever

2. Labrador retriever

3. French bulldog

4. Pembroke Welsh corgi

5. Havanese

Wondering which pure-bred dog breeds were the favorites in the U.S. last year? Find the list here.













