Tonight at 5:30: Your data is the real price of store loyalty programs

How many store loyalty programs are you signed up for?

When you scan your card or punch in your phone number, it feels great to get a deal on gas and groceries, right?

You might even get personal coupons for the items you buy often—but that deal could be coming with an additional cost.

A KIRO 7 investigation shows those digital coupons are revealing a lot more about you to strangers than you likely ever imagined.

“They’re making money off our data, and we have absolutely no control over what they get and how they use it,” shared legendary consumer reporter Herb Weisbaum.

Loyalty programs collect and sell profiles and estimations based on your searches, how much you spend, and even where you walk in the store.

State lawmakers believe it should be your legal right to see what data is collected— who's buying it – and how to opt out.

You'll also see what you really gave away when you loaded that loyalty app onto your phone.

