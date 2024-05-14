TONIGHT AT 5:30: ‘Smoke taint’ from wildfires affecting wines across the West

Wildfires are impacting your favorite wines across the West, prompting researchers to find a solution to a growing problem known as “smoke taint.”

While smoke taint has been studied around the world since the early 2000s, in 2021, researchers from UC Davis, Oregon State, and Washington State University knew the West Coast was also facing a problem as fires over the last 15 years have devastated vineyards.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture granted 16 researchers — one of them associate professor Tom Collins for WSU’s Department of Enology.

Collins and his fellow colleagues are tasked with studying how great of an impact wildfire smoke has on vineyards and can hopefully develop an antidote to protect future crops and winemakers from devastating losses.

“Thank God for people like Tom Collins, and thank God the federal government is supporting this research into it because we’re learning a lot more and it’s going to be much easier to combat in the future knowing what we know now,” said Brian Carter, winemaker at Brian Carter Cellars.

Tonight at 5:30, KIRO 7′s Frankie Katafias dives into this $7.5 million study and breaks down what you need to know before buying your next bottle of wine.









