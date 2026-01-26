Tonight at 5:30: How to protect yourself in a world of high-tech auto theft

SEATTLE — Auto theft numbers are on the decline in Washington state, yet we still rank among the top states for auto thefts in the country. Tonight, KIRO 7’s Elle Thomas introduces you to the undercover unit dedicated to breaking up auto theft crime rings and shares which devices are the best to protect your car.

It’s called a crime of opportunity. Auto thefts have gone from an ‘in-the-shadows’ crime to a silent one. They can happen anywhere, anytime, and to anyone.

Nowadays, all it takes is a single piece of equipment — no broken windows, no damage.

Just last year, more than 17,000 vehicles were stolen statewide, 3,000 of which were never recovered.

So how do you protect yourself in a world of high-tech auto theft?

Monday at 5:30 p.m., KIRO 7 sits down with members of the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force, an undercover unit dedicated to investigating and infiltrating organized auto theft crime rings.

We look into the new devices that can bypass even the most modern car’s security codes, and the anti-theft devices that are recommended to help deter and, if anything, slow down these carjackers.

