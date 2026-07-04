Tips for keeping your pet safe this Fourth of July

SEATTLE — It’s every pet parent’s worst fear: your dog or cat getting spooked by loud fireworks and running away.

If you’re near a fireworks show, or where people tend to set off their own fireworks, here are a few things you can do to keep your pet safe and calm:

Make sure that any gates, doors, and windows are closed. Some pets can become so afraid that they break through a screen.

Make sure that your pet’s ID tags are up to date with current info. If you don’t have it done as of this Fourth of July, vets and rescues say make sure their microchips are registered so they can be tagged if lost.

Consider getting a collar tracking device like an AirTag or other small GPS device so you can see their location.

Take walks and potty breaks while it’s still light out and there’s less noise.

Pasado’s Save Haven rescue has compiled a map of Fourth of July events around western Washington so you can see where the larger displays are.

If your pet has shown fear or anxiety of loud noises in the past, the ASPCA recommends using anxiety vests. If you don’t have one of those, a tighter piece of clothing on your dog will work.

Over-the-counter calming supplements are available in most pet stores and retailers. Double-check with your vet and do your own research before giving your pets unfamiliar products.

Other safety concerns to consider, according to the ASPCA:

Never leave alcoholic drinks unattended where pets can reach them. If ingested, the animal could become intoxicated and weak, severely depressed or could go into a coma. Death from respiratory failure is also a possibility in severe cases.

If ingested, the animal could become intoxicated and weak, severely depressed or could go into a coma. Death from respiratory failure is also a possibility in severe cases. Do not apply any sunscreen or insect repellent product to your pet that is not labeled specifically for use on animals. Ingestion of sunscreen products can result in drooling, vomiting, diarrhea, excessive thirst and lethargy. The misuse of insect repellent that contains DEET can lead to neurological problems.

Ingestion of sunscreen products can result in drooling, vomiting, diarrhea, excessive thirst and lethargy. The misuse of insect repellent that contains DEET can lead to neurological problems. Always keep matches and lighter fluid out of pets’ reach. Certain types of matches contain chlorates, which could potentially damage blood cells and result in difficulty breathing—or even kidney disease in severe cases. Lighter fluid can be irritating to skin, and if ingested can produce gastrointestinal irritation and central nervous system depression. If lighter fluid is inhaled, aspiration pneumonia and breathing problems could develop.

“Some pets will eat anything, regardless of how it tastes—including fireworks! Never underestimate your pet’s level of curiosity and keep them far away from any fireworks. Keep any fireworks securely locked away until you’re ready to light them, then be sure to keep pets out of the area as you set off your fireworks," the ASPCA said.

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